Help an Father Support His Family After

Life in war





Dear Sir or Madam,

My name is Moein Sharifi, and I am writing from to respectfully request guidance regarding my family's difficult situation.

I worked as a Quality Control Manager in a lighting manufacturing factory. Due to the recent economic crisis and disruptions affecting production, the factory was forced to reduce operations and I lost my job several months ago.

Since then, I have been unable to secure stable employment. I am married and have a small child, and my family is currently facing severe financial hardship. We are struggling to cover rent, food, and basic living expenses, and we are at risk of losing our housing.

I understand that your organization receives many requests and may not provide direct financial assistance to individuals. However, I would be deeply grateful for any guidance, referrals, humanitarian resources, or information about programs that may be available to families in situations like ours.

I have prepared supporting documents, photographs, and additional information that I can provide if needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message. Any advice or direction you can offer would be sincerely appreciated.

Kind regards,

Moein Sharifi

Email: moeinsharifi811@gmail.com