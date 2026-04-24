Help an athlete in need

Hi everyone!

I’m raising money to attend a volleyball camp that means a lot to me. Recently, my parents divorced, and my mom has been carrying a lot financially, so things have been tighter than usual. Even with that, she’s still doing everything she can to support me and my goals.

This camp is a really important opportunity for me because it would help me improve my skills, get quality coaching, and give me a stronger chance to earn a varsity spot at my school. Nothing is guaranteed, but opportunities like this can make a real difference in preparation and confidence going into tryouts.

If you’ve ever had something you worked hard for but needed a little help getting there, that’s where I am right now. Any support whether it’s donating or sharing would mean so much to me and help take some pressure off my family.





Thank you for reading and supporting my goals 💙



