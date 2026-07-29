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Help an Aspiring Tech Student Fund University

GoalR 135,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byHendre Nortman

Help an Aspiring Tech Student Fund University

Hello everyone,


​My name is Hendre. I am a matric student from Lichtenburg, and I am working every single day to build a bridge to my dream career. My goal is to step onto the North-West University (NWU) Potchefstroom campus next year to pursue a BSc in Information Technology.


​Ever since I can remember, I have had a deep passion for working with computers. For me, it’s not just a hobby—I absolutely love coding, solving logical puzzles, and understanding how software works. The tech industry is expanding rapidly, and I want to be one of the South African developers building the systems of tomorrow.


​Right now, I am putting everything I have into my Grade 12 studies. My marks are consistently improving, and I have set a strict personal target: I am aiming for an 80% overall average on my final matric report. Pushing for this milestone isn't just about getting accepted; it’s about proving my dedication and qualifying for academic bursaries to help ease the financial burden.


​The Financial Reality: Why I Need Your Help


​While I am taking care of the academic side, the financial hurdle of university is something I cannot clear alone. To succeed in an intensive, practical degree like IT, I need to be on campus.

​I am raising funds specifically to secure a place in an NWU koshuis (university residence) on the Potchefstroom campus. Living in a koshuis is a strategic necessity for me:

•​Cutting Extra Costs: Staying on campus means I will be within walking distance of my classes and labs, completely eliminating the massive, unpredictable costs of daily commuting, gas, and transport.

​ •The Upfront Hurdle: To officially register and secure my room at the start of the year, NWU requires a first minimum payment of R24 175.

​ •Academic Infrastructure: An IT degree requires reliable, high-speed internet, electricity during peak study hours, and a laptop capable of handling heavy coding and development environments.


​An Investment, Not a Handout

​I believe in working hard for what you want. I am holding up my end of the bargain in the classroom every day. By supporting this fundraiser, you aren't just helping pay a bill; you are investing directly in a young South African programmer who is ready to put in the hours.


​Whether you can contribute R50, $5, or simply share this link with your network to help me reach international donors, you are moving me one step closer to Potch.

​Every single cent raised will go directly toward my NWU registration, tuition, koshuis fees, and essential study tools. I will keep this page updated with my academic progress, my final matric results, and my journey to campus.


​Thank you so much for your kindness, your time, and for backing my future.


​Warm regards,

Hendre

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