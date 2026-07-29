Help an Artist/Caregiver Rebuild from Ground Zero

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to this community today because I am starting completely over from ground zero. It is heartbreaking, humbling, and incredibly hard to type these words, but I am fighting to rebuild my life and care for my mother, and I cannot do it alone.

For 16 years, I worked tirelessly to build a stable, successful life. I fought my way up from homelessness to establish my own custom jewelry business, secure a beautiful home, and own a vehicle. Tragically, two years ago, being around the wrong people at the wrong time completely upended my world. I was falsely accused of harming someone during an incident where I was actually fighting for my very life.

Because of those false accusations, I spent two years wrongfully detained. On February 24th, 2026, I was finally released and cleared—but the damage was done. While I was inside, I lost everything I owned and everything I had worked a decade and a half to accumulate. My home, my vehicle, my inventory, and my business tools were entirely gone.

Coming home to absolutely nothing has been devastating, but my priorities shifted the moment I stepped out. My mother recently suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with colon cancer. She just underwent a massive surgery where the majority of her colon was removed. The moment I was released, I moved to East Tucson, Arizona, to become her full-time caregiver. I will be by her side, helping her heal and navigate this intense recovery, until she is fully able to do things for herself again.

Right now, we are facing an overwhelming hurdle.

Assisting my mother with virtually no finances is incredibly difficult, and the summer heat in Tucson has already soared past 100+ degrees. Because I suffer from severe asthma and other health complications, I physically cannot withstand this extreme heat. Public transit is not an option for us—there is no bus stop near our home, and walking or waiting outside in these temperatures is a severe health risk for both me and my recovering mother.

We desperately need a reliable vehicle. Without transportation, I cannot safely get my mother to her critical cancer follow-ups and medical appointments, nor can I run the essential errands needed to manage our household.

How your donations will help us rebuild:

I am an entrepreneur and a fighter. I know how to build a business from nothing because I’ve done it before. Once my mother is stable and healed, I fully intend to get a job and relaunch my jewelry business. But right now, I am starting with nothing. Your generous donations will go directly toward:

Securing a reliable used vehicle so I can safely transport my mother to medical appointments out of the dangerous heat.

Basic clothing and everyday essentials to replace what was lost during my detainment.

Baseline jewelry-making equipment and tools so I can begin working with my hands again and reclaim my financial independence.

It is deeply painful to lose everything you spent a lifetime building because of a false accusation, but I refuse to give up. My main focus right now is being the caregiver my mother needs while laying the bricks to rebuild my own life.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every single dollar will help bring safety, mobility, and hope back into our lives. If you cannot donate, I completely understand, and I humbly ask that you please keep my mother and me in your prayers and share our story.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your time, your empathy, and your kindness.

God bless you,

LaVena



