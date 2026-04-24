Help an Army vet who needs a hand up not a handout

Dennis Vaughn is a man who has given so much to others, and now he needs our help. He’s supporting three households, including his ex-wife and grandson, his friend’s home, and the place where I live with him. Despite his pride, he’s struggling right now, and I want to make sure he knows he’s not alone.





For over 30 years, Dennis has been a pillar of strength for me, helping me escape an abusive marriage and overcome a long battle with addiction. Now, it’s our turn to support him.







