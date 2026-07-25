GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

: Help an Army Vet & Single Dad save family Subaru

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDustin Hickey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dustin Hickey

: Help an Army Vet & Single Dad save family Subaru


Hi everyone, my name is Dustin Hickey, and I’m a single dad to my 11-year-old son, Connor. I proudly served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012, including a deployment to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Today, I’m reaching out to my community for help getting our family vehicle back on the road.After leaving the Army in 2012, I resisted filing for VA disability for a decade because I didn't want to take away from older veterans who needed it more. About ten years later, I finally went through the process and was awarded a 90% disability rating. I used that hard-earned back pay to buy a 2005 Subaru Outback for $5,000 from a mechanic selling cars in Clearfield, PA, believing it was safe and reliable.Unfortunately, I was completely ripped off. The car was sold with an inspection it never should have passed. Shortly after buying it, the engine suffered a catastrophic bottom-end failure. To ensure total transparency, the mechanical and structural damage was personally inspected by Justin, a professional mechanic from the Subaru specialty shop in Stormstown. He generously volunteered his own time after work to come out to my home and inspect the vehicle.While looking it over, he confirmed the catastrophic engine failure and discovered that the seller had hidden massive structural danger: the rear subframe, front control arms, and suspension are entirely rotted out and unsafe to drive. To top it off, the seller kept a $100 holding deposit I had placed on the vehicle. He actually called to confirm he had the money, but when I called back to arrange the two-hour drive to pick it up, he ghosted me completely.Knowing that my military back pay—money that represents years of service and sacrifice—was taken by a dishonest mechanic who completely took advantage of us is what hurts the most.As a single father, this car is our lifeline for daily life, appointments, and taking care of my son.Because the mechanical work requires specialized equipment to drop the rusted subframes and swap the engine safely, I have to take it to a professional shop. I wish I could turn the wrenches myself to save money, but the sheer scale of the structural safety repairs means it has to be done right.Where the funds will go:Shop Labor & Installation: $2,000 – $3,000Replacement Engine & Seals: $1,500 – $2,000 (Used block, head gaskets, timing kit)Safety, Subframe & Suspension Parts: $1,200 – $1,500 (Rear subframe, front A-arms, and hardware)Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward these shop costs and parts so I can get this car back to life. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing our link or keeping us in your prayers.Thank you for supporting a veteran family.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve