: Help an Army Vet & Single Dad save family Subaru





Hi everyone, my name is Dustin Hickey, and I’m a single dad to my 11-year-old son, Connor. I proudly served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012, including a deployment to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Today, I’m reaching out to my community for help getting our family vehicle back on the road.After leaving the Army in 2012, I resisted filing for VA disability for a decade because I didn't want to take away from older veterans who needed it more. About ten years later, I finally went through the process and was awarded a 90% disability rating. I used that hard-earned back pay to buy a 2005 Subaru Outback for $5,000 from a mechanic selling cars in Clearfield, PA, believing it was safe and reliable.Unfortunately, I was completely ripped off. The car was sold with an inspection it never should have passed. Shortly after buying it, the engine suffered a catastrophic bottom-end failure. To ensure total transparency, the mechanical and structural damage was personally inspected by Justin, a professional mechanic from the Subaru specialty shop in Stormstown. He generously volunteered his own time after work to come out to my home and inspect the vehicle.While looking it over, he confirmed the catastrophic engine failure and discovered that the seller had hidden massive structural danger: the rear subframe, front control arms, and suspension are entirely rotted out and unsafe to drive. To top it off, the seller kept a $100 holding deposit I had placed on the vehicle. He actually called to confirm he had the money, but when I called back to arrange the two-hour drive to pick it up, he ghosted me completely.Knowing that my military back pay—money that represents years of service and sacrifice—was taken by a dishonest mechanic who completely took advantage of us is what hurts the most.As a single father, this car is our lifeline for daily life, appointments, and taking care of my son.Because the mechanical work requires specialized equipment to drop the rusted subframes and swap the engine safely, I have to take it to a professional shop. I wish I could turn the wrenches myself to save money, but the sheer scale of the structural safety repairs means it has to be done right.Where the funds will go:Shop Labor & Installation: $2,000 – $3,000Replacement Engine & Seals: $1,500 – $2,000 (Used block, head gaskets, timing kit)Safety, Subframe & Suspension Parts: $1,200 – $1,500 (Rear subframe, front A-arms, and hardware)Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward these shop costs and parts so I can get this car back to life. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing our link or keeping us in your prayers.Thank you for supporting a veteran family.