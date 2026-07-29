Help an African student complete thier diploma

My name is Timukudze Chandiwana. I'm 22 years old, from Zimbabwe, and I am 1 month away from becoming a Civil Engineer.

Three years ago, I left everything I knew and travelled to India to study at Lovely Professional University. No family nearby. A new country, a new language, a new life. I did it because I believed that education was the one thing that could change my family's future.

I kept that belief through every difficult moment. I maintained good academic standing. I completed my industrial training at Sharda Consortium of Engineers. I even started a small business while studying to try to cover my own costs — because I never wanted to be a burden.

My father is the only person working in our household. He has stretched every dollar he has to keep me fed, housed, and in school. He has given everything he has. But one balance remains $3,500 in outstanding tuition fees and it is the wall standing between me and my diploma.

Without clearing this balance, the university will not release my diploma. Five years of sacrifice mine, my father's, my family's will sit just out of reach.

I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for a chance to finish what I started.

If 300 people gave just $10, I would graduate. If 60 people gave $50, I would graduate. Any amount — no matter how small — brings me one step closer.

I have my fee statements, student ID, academic transcripts, and all documentation available to anyone who wants to verify my story. I have nothing to hide. This is real.

To anyone who has ever been the first in their family to reach for something bigger you know what this moment feels like. Please help me cross the finish line.

Goal: $3,500

Every dollar goes directly toward my outstanding tuition balance.