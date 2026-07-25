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Help An Abused Sister Start Anew

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byCherri Lucas

Help An Abused Sister Start Anew

This is Doris, my friend of several years & sister in Christ. She lives in Uganda with her husband and 5 children. Her life is hard in ways that we can't even imagine. Just having the basic need of having enough food is already a big problem for her & her children. Paying for schooling or clothes, normal needs like these can be extremely difficult. Doris helps run a school, but doesn't make enough money to meet their needs. Her husband doesn't work, he doesn't care, doesn't help with the kids.


He claimed that he was also a Christian, but after they married she began to realize that he wasn't at all. He is not a kind man to say the least. He has cheated on her with a young girl, physically assaulted her on several occasions, & most recently beat & raped her. This picture is from that abusive attack.


Doris doesn't have any birth control available to her. She already has more children than she planned on & struggles to take care of them alone & meet their needs. It's very hard for her to not be extremely discouraged because of how difficult her life is & how indifferent, hateful, abusive, & unhelpful her husband is towards her & their children.


She has nowhere to go without the funds to do so, but is ready to get away from him & try to start building a better life for her & her kids. I would give her the money myself if I had it to give! She said that she can get a place near her school if she has the money to help her start off.


She did not ask for the money, she only has told me repeatedly that she wants to get away from him. I've heard her say this many times over the years & hate having to see her go through so much abuse. So I asked her if she would be ok with me sharing her story & starting a fundraiser to help her leave. She was very thankful & agreed. She's long past ready to get away & start her own place, wanting to raise farm animals to sell eggs & milk & such. She has a plan. She just needs funds.


Will you please help my friend as you would have someone do for you? Share hope for a future & kindness to someone who desperately needs it. May the Lord bless you in return for your generosity & love! Also please pray for her & this fundraiser. Thank you!



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