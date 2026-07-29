Help an abuse survivor heal her soul

In need of Peace. I just Escaped. I'm Free. I was in a physically, sexually, emotionally, verbally, and spiritually abusive relationship. I literally just escaped. I managed to get him to allow me to go to the hospital for chest pains. I called my oldest daughter from the hospital. He wasn't there. She drove an hour at 3 am to rescue me. I knew I was free when she said, "Mommy, you're never going back there! I'll do whatever we have to!" and she did. My 20-year-old daughter rescued me from what I had been trying to escape for 4 years. Through his arrests, the black eyes, the rapes, the choking until I blacked out, the suicide attempts, the punching, spitting, the spiritual breakdown—through it all, she saved me. She spent her savings to do it. I need help. I escaped the torment and abuse and now I need to move forward in life, but I need a plan. Both my daughters are amazing and so supportive but they can't support me forever. I've applied to study spiritualism at several institutes monasterys and temples and am also looking at work exchange. She hid me somewhere safe, but with only the clothes on my back, my ID, and what she bought me before I boarded the plane. No car, none of my children's memories, my belongings, my job, my home, my cats—I had to leave it all. I can't even use any accounts as he has access to everything in my life. My girls have had to send me stuff under their names and accounts. A literal erasure of my existence... Literally worse than a 'Sleeping with the Enemy' situation... I need the support and help to get me back on my feet and gain a peace of mind and move forward. I will MOST DEFINITELY be going to a residential long term spiritual work study pretty much no matter what for my peace of mind. My sanity. My soul... I was reluctant to start this, but my daughter said, "MOMMY, GOFUNDME WAS INVENTED FOR PEOPLE LIKE YOU!" So here it goes. Thankful for my daughters, to all the unseen help thank you guys. I appreciate it all! ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️