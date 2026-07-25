Help Amy While She's Out of Work!

Hi everyone! This fundraiser is to support our dear Department Assistant, Amy! Back in the beginning of June, she broke her knee chasing her dog, yikes! Since then, her return to work date has been extended several times. As much as we're missing her and she's missing us around the urgent care, I'm sure she's equally missing her paycheck, and the bills don't wait! Let's help ease the financial burden so she can focus on healing and being there for her family! We look forward to her coming back to the urgent care!