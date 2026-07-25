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Help Amy Through Her Limb-Sparing Surgery Recovery

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$1,865 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Delabruere

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachel Delabruere

Help Amy Through Her Limb-Sparing Surgery Recovery

Hi everyone,

I'm Rachel, Amy's sister, and I'm starting this fundraiser to help her through one of the biggest challenges of her life.


If you know Amy, you know she's the kind of person who brings the party and lights up a room. She's spunky, a wee bit sassy, and always knows how to make people laugh. Whether you know her from Beach Babe Swimwear, work, or just life, she's always been the one lifting others up. Now she could really use our support.


Amy has been battling a giant cell tumor, and after successfully fighting it once before, it has unfortunately returned. To remove the tumor and save her leg, she will undergo a complex limb-sparing surgery. During the procedure, surgeons will remove the affected portion of her bone and replace it with a endo prosthesis, an internal implant that will allow her to keep her leg. While this surgery gives Amy the opportunity to keep her leg, it is a major operation, and the road to recovery will be long.


She'll be out of work for at least a year while she heals and goes through rehabilitation. Our goal is simply to help cover her basic living expenses, including rent, groceries, utilities, and her car payment, so she can focus on recovering instead of worrying about bills.


Every dollar donated will go directly to Amy. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to our family.


Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, and support. We aren't trying to raise a huge amount, just enough to help Amy through this difficult time so she can focus on healing. We can't wait to see her back to her spunky self!


With love,

Rachel ❤️

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