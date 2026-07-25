Help Amputee Afford Daily IV Antibiotics and Costs

My name is Bry and I am an amputee fighting infection every single day. After losing my toe due to severe infection, I now face ongoing, life-threatening complications. With no health insurance, I am solely responsible for:

• Two antibiotic IV infusions every day (morning and evening) to keep deadly infection from returning

• Weekly surgeon follow-ups and wound care

• Regular Infectious Disease specialist visits and labs

• Medications, supplies, transportation to appointments, and basic living expenses while I heal

Each day without these treatments risks sepsis, further surgery, or worse. The bills are piling up fast — thousands of dollars per month with no end in sight.

I am determined to keep fighting and reclaim my life, but I cannot do this alone. Every donation — whether $5, $25, or $100 — directly pays for the medicine keeping me alive, the doctors trying to save me, and the hope of one day being independent again.

Please share this campaign with your friends and family. Your support means more than you will ever know.

From the bottom of my heart — thank you for giving me a fighting chance.

Goal: $40,000 (to cover past hospital costs and the next 4–6 months of my critical care)





Any amount helps. Please pray and share even if you can’t give today.







