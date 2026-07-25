Help Amir Rebuild His Life in Indonesia

My name is Amir, a Lebanese citizen currently living in Indonesia.

I left Lebanon because of the ongoing war and instability, hoping to build a safer and better future. Unfortunately, I am now facing financial hardship while trying to maintain my legal stay in Indonesia.

I am actively applying for jobs and working hard to become financially independent, but I need temporary support to cover my visa, stay permit (KITAS), immigration fees, and basic living expenses during this difficult time.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me stay legally in Indonesia and continue rebuilding my life. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. May God bless you. ❤️