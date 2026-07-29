Help Amina find a home and step into her new faith

Hi there,

My name is Amina and I am a 25 year old living in Minnesota. I’ve been raised a Muslim for whole life up until about a year ago. I’ve been reading up on Christianity and becoming more interested in this faith due to a close friend of mine. I’ve been able to keep my newfound interest and beliefs to myself because I moved back home a few years ago to help out my mom medically/financially. I am at a point in my life and in my journey where I don’t want to hide my belief and love for Christianity. However, it’s been very difficult to do so while living in a Muslim household. My family has become verbally abusive and degrading because I don’t believe in the same religion as them anymore. I don’t feel safe anymore.





That is what has led me here, asking for donations/any help. I’ve tried to apply for loans or any financial assistance I could apply for but was denied for all because my credit history has become really poor over the years with helping my family stay afloat. I found a place I could stay and cheap/restored items I can use to furnish, I’m just short on the remainder of the money. Anything truly helps especially a prayer.





God bless you for even reading this and thank you.