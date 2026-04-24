Help Amelia Get a Fresh Start

I’m raising funds for my friend, Amelia, who’s in serious need for help.





Amelia is the sole provider for her family, supporting her mother, who is unable to work, and her younger sister, who is still in college. A few years ago, she began taking small loans to cover essential expenses like rent, bills, and groceries. Unfortunately, low wages and high-interest lending caused the debt to grow beyond her ability to repay.





Today, Amelia is facing approximately £15,000 in debt, despite working hard every day, she struggles to break free from this cycle.





Our goal is to raise IDR 200 million to help Amelia pay off her debts and regain financial stability. Every donation will go directly toward reducing this burden and giving her a chance to rebuild her life.





Your help will mean the world to her and her family. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign or keeping Amelia in your prayers would be deeply appreciated.





Thank you for helping give Amelia hope and a fresh start.