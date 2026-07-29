Help Amar’s Family Overcome Disability Hardship

My name is Amar Qasem, a father of four living in North Carolina.





I have suffered from a severe foot and ankle disability for many years and have undergone 11 surgeries. Despite treatment, I continue to live with chronic pain and difficulty walking and working.





My family is facing financial hardship due to medical expenses, debt, and daily living costs while I continue pursuing disability benefits.





Any donation, prayer, or share will help support my family and provide hope during this difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness and support.





Amar Qasem