Help Amare Get to Tennessee State

I am raising money to help make my dream of attending Tennessee State University a reality. After working hard throughout high school and preparing for this next chapter of my life, I am so excited to begin my college journey this fall. However, the cost of college has become a financial challenge for me and my family, and I am doing everything I can to make sure I have the opportunity to attend.

My goal is to pursue my education, grow as a person, and build a successful future for myself. Any support, no matter how big or small, would mean more to me than I can put into words. Your donation will help me with the costs of tuition, housing, books, and other expenses as I take this important step toward my future. Thank you so much for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me get closer to achieving my dreams. ❤️



