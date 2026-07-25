Help Amanda Stay Afloat During MS Treatment

On Monday, May 11th, I graduated welding school — something I worked incredibly hard for and was so proud to accomplish. Two days later, on Wednesday, May 13th, my entire world flipped upside down.





After experiencing sudden vision problems and severe head pain, I ended up in the ER where I underwent extensive testing including MRIs, labs, and neurological evaluation. I was diagnosed with optic neuritis, and doctors found multiple lesions to a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). I’m currently undergoing treatment with high-dose steroids and beginning follow-up care with neurology as we figure out what comes next.





As a single mother of two, this has been terrifying emotionally and financially. My primary source of income comes from driving for Uber and Lyft until a welding job comes through, but my vision issues and ongoing symptoms have made it unsafe and unrealistic for me to work normally while I recover and continue treatment.





I’m creating this GiveSendGo because I need help staying afloat while everything stabilizes. Donations will help cover:

- rent and utilities

- car payment and insurance

- household expenses

- transportation and gas

- missed income during treatment and recovery





Asking for help is incredibly hard for me. Over the last few years, I’ve worked hard to rebuild my life, raise my children, and create a better future for us. Graduating welding school felt like the beginning of a new chapter — and then suddenly, everything changed overnight.





If you’re able to donate, share this campaign, or keep my family in your prayers, I would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for reading and for supporting us during one of the hardest moments of our lives.