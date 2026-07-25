Help Amanda heal

In June of 2025, Amanda had a spot removed from her skin that tested positive for melanoma. In July, a further surgery and biopsy showed the cancer had spread to surrounding lymph nodes which led to a diagnosis of Stage 3c melanoma.

A scan following that surgery showed no evidence of further disease, and treatment began to prevent recurrence.

Six months and six rounds of treatment later, a new spot showed up which again tested positive for melanoma in a new lymph node. Amanda is currently undergoing imaging and will need further surgery. The money raised here will go to Amanda as she is not able to work for the time being. Please pray for Amanda as she walks this journey.



