Help Amanda Dumenigo Fight Stage IV Cancer

Amanda Dumenigo has never stopped Protecting Our Public Lands. Ever since our babies were toddling around together she has been making the health of our ecosystem a priority. Now our dear friend and fellow collaborator needs OUR help.





As you know, Amanda Dumenigo is a single mom and the co-founder of Save Our St Vrain Valley, SOSVV. Many of you know her as a tireless environmental advocate who has spent the past decade protecting thousands of open space and wildlife habitat across our region from industrial projects. She has also worked courageously to expose un-permitted long‑term testing of toxic herbicides on public lands, pushing for accountability and safer practices. In Europe pesticides regulations operate under the precautionary principle, requiring manufacturers to prove a chemical is safe before it enters the market, whereas the United States generally employs a reactive approach where chemicals face high burdens of proof for harm before regulatory action is used. Amanda was working on these two issues (along with her staging/design work) when she ended up in the ICU.





Again since launching SOSVV in 2017, Amanda has led volunteers, community members, and partner organizations to stop destructive industrial projects and safeguard thousands of acres of land for future generations. She has given everything to this work.





In May she received a devastating diagnosis: stage III-IV cervical cancer. The treatment plan ahead is intense, exhausting, and far beyond what she can manage alone as a single mother. Even with insurance, copays, supplements, the costs of care, time away from work, travel to specialists, and basic expenses for her and her teenage son are overwhelming. She is not someone who easily asks for help. Right now, however, she cannot continue to carry this burden without us.

We are asking this close circle—family, friends, and those who have stood with her in the work and family to come alongside her so she can focus on treatment, healing, and parenting. Our goal is to raise $20,000 (consider $500+) to cover:

• Medical expenses not fully covered by insurance (co‑pays, medications, integrative care)

• Lost income while she undergoes treatment and is unable to work at full capacity

• Essential transportation to and from medical appointments

Every gift, no matter the size, makes a real and immediate difference. It means one less bill she has to worry about, one more day she can spend focusing on treatment. It is a way of saying to her, “You are not alone. We are with you.”





Because this is a deeply personal situation, she’s has asked that we share this fundraiser quietly rather than broadly. We’re sending it only to people who know her or her work and who understand what she has poured into protecting our communities and lands. If you’re able, please consider:

• Making a donation here through her private GiveSendGo is best

• Sharing this link directly (not publicly) with trusted friends or family who know her or care about her and her mission





On behalf of Amanda and all of us who have worked beside her, thank you for reading this and for any support you can offer—financial, spiritual, or emotional. Your kindness is a lifeline in a time of fear and uncertainty, and a reminder that the same community she has fought for is here to fight for her.





With gratitude,

Tess McDonald

SOSVV steering Committee Member

Detox Boulder County

DandyLyons Brigade