Help Alyssa Marie Get Home Safely

Alyssa Marie is a young mother quietly living through something no woman should ever have to endure — abuse, fear, and control at the hands of her child’s father.





For a long time, she has stayed silent to protect her peace and avoid bringing more chaos into her child’s life. Right now, Alyssa is not asking for revenge, conflict, or attention. She is simply asking for a safe way out.





She needs help getting back home, away from the environment that has caused her pain and emotional suffering. The goal of this fundraiser is simple: provide Alyssa and her child with safe transportation, temporary shelter, food, basic necessities, and enough support to help her start over safely.





No mother should have to choose between fear and survival. No child should grow up watching someone they love suffer in silence.





Every donation — no matter how small — helps bring Alyssa one step closer to safety, stability, and peace. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign and keep her in your prayers during this difficult time.





Thank you for helping Alyssa Marie find her way home.



