Help Almería Rise Again After the Devastating Wild

"Within minutes, the sky turned black, and our lives changed forever."

On July 9, 2026, a catastrophic wildfire swept through the hills of Almería, tearing through the close-knit communities of Los Gallardos and Bédar. Driven by intense summer heat waves and sudden, erratic winds, a wall of fire descended upon residential areas with terrifying speed.

Families had only minutes to flee. Many left with nothing but the clothes on their backs, watching in rearview mirrors as a lifetime of memories, homes, and dreams were consumed by flames.

The Heartbreak We Face

This is not just a loss of property; it is a profound human tragedy. The fire has claimed precious lives, left dozens injured, and emergency crews are still tirelessly searching for those who remain missing. Our vibrant community—a beautiful blend of local Spanish families and a deeply rooted international expat community—has been shaken to its core.

Survivors are currently staying in temporary shelters and with neighbors, facing an agonizingly uncertain future. They have lost their homes, their belongings, and their sense of security.

How Your Donation Helps

We have launched this emergency fundraiser to provide direct, immediate financial support to the families hardest hit by this tragedy. When a disaster of this scale strikes, bureaucracy takes time, but families need help right now.

100% of the funds raised will be used to provide:

Emergency Housing: Securing temporary accommodation, rental deposits, and hotel stays for families who have lost their homes.

Immediate Daily Essentials: Purchasing clothing, shoes, food, clean water, and hygiene products for displaced residents.

Medical & Psychological Support: Assisting survivors recovering from smoke inhalation, burns, and the acute trauma of the evacuation.

Rebuilding & Recovery: Providing direct cash grants to help families replace vital documentation, medication, and the foundational items needed to take their first steps forward.

Stand With Almería

No donation is too small. A contribution of €10 can buy a hot meal; €50 can provide a clothing kit; €100 can help cover emergency shelter for a night.

If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still be a hero for Almería by sharing this campaign link on Facebook, WhatsApp, and with your networks. The wider this reaches, the more hope we can bring to those who have lost everything.

Out of the ashes, we will rebuild—but we cannot do it alone. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for standing in solidarity with the people of Almería during the

ir darkest hour.