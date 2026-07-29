Help Allison Share Jesus Through Parkour

This fund will help Allison (@lind.pk) continue traveling through the doors God is opening for her in the sport of Parkour! 50% of funds will go toward competition fees, travel expenses, food, etc. The other 50% will go directly toward blessing others in the parkour community!





Thank you so much for joining me in this journey to share Jesus with parkour athletes around the world!! You're also helping the beginnings of a vision for deeper discipleship of the Christians that currently exist within the sport. I can't wait to see what God does in this exciting season!