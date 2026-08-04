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Help Allison Receive the Care She Needs

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byEzekiel Eubank

Help Allison Receive the Care She Needs

Our daughter's name is Allison, and on September 23rd she will undergo brain surgery in hopes of giving her a better future.

Allison has epilepsy caused by cortical dysplasia, a condition where part of the brain developed abnormally and triggers seizures. After many appointments, tests, and difficult decisions, her medical team has recommended surgery. While we're hopeful, it's still one of the hardest things a parent can face.

Asking for help doesn't come naturally to us. We've always believed in working hard and taking care of our family ourselves. But this is one of those moments where we simply can't do it alone.

The hospital is about a three-hour drive from our home, and Allison's recovery is expected to take about two weeks. During that time, we'll be focused entirely on being by her side. The costs of travel, lodging, meals, lost income from time away from work, and medical expenses add up quickly.

Any funds raised will help cover:

• Medical expenses not covered by insurance

• Travel to and from the hospital

• Lodging during Allison's recovery

• Meals while we're away from home

• Lost wages while caring for Allison

• Other unexpected expenses related to her surgery and recovery

If you're able to give, whether it's $5, $50, or simply by sharing this fundraiser, you'll be helping lift an incredible burden from our family so we can focus on what matters most—helping Allison heal.

Most of all, we ask for your prayers. We pray for steady hands for her surgeons, wisdom for her medical team, peace for Allison, and a successful surgery that gives her relief from the seizures she has endured.

We'll continue to share updates throughout her surgery and recovery so everyone who supports Allison can follow her journey.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for standing beside our family during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

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