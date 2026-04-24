Help Allan Launch a Digital Services Business

Hello neighbors and friends,

​My name is Allan. I live in Ohio, and I am reaching out to my community for a hand up—not a handout.

​Right now, my family of five is in a critical financial position with me having zero active income. I am the sole caregiver for my ill spouse, the primary provider for my wonderful child who navigates ADHD, and the only transportation provider for our entire household. Because of these intense, round-the-clock family responsibilities and geographical restrictions, traditional outside employment is simply not an option for me.

​However, I have the skills to build a sustainable path out of this crisis. I hold a college certificate in Computer Electronics from Terra Community College in Fremont, Ohio, alongside training in programming and photography.

​I in the process of launching a remote Digital Services LLC to provide technical support, digital assets, and consulting for individuals, small businesses, non-profits, and community groups. Because I will be operating as a solo entrepreneur, I am structuring my business around modern AI tools, which will allow me to handle the workload of an entire team right from my home office while remaining available for my family's immediate medical and care needs.

​To make this business a reality and bring stability to my family, I need to raise $3,500 in startup capital. Every dollar raised goes directly toward essential tools:

​Legal Setup: Ohio LLC registration and DBA filing ($138) ​Reliable Infrastructure: Starlink hardware and initial service to overcome our rural location restrictions ($960) ​Work Office Equipment: A dedicated computer capable of running AI processing workloads to lighten the solo administrative burden ($1,500) ​Mobile Connectivity: An AI-capable mobile phone and initial service plan to manage clients on the go ($430) ​Office Basics: A reliable printer/scanner for business documentation and initial utility overhead ($472)

​Securing these tools will allow me to immediately begin earning an income, utilizing the tech skills I already possess, while fully maintaining my duties to my spouse and children.

​If you are unable to donate, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to us. Thank you for reading, for your kindness, and for helping me build a secure future for my family.

​With gratitude,

Allan