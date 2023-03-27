Help Alisher With the Cost of His Back Surgery

Alisher Penner recently underwent much-needed back surgery in Germany to repair a serious condition in his lower spine.

After exploring the available options through Alberta Health, Alisher was unable to receive the disc replacement surgery he needed here in Alberta. With the help and guidance of members of our Bow Island congregation, arrangements were made for Alisher to travel to Germany for the surgery.

The total cost of the surgery and related travel expenses was approximately $120,000. Our congregation helped cover these costs upfront so Alisher could receive the treatment he needed without further delay.

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends, and our church community, a significant portion has already been raised. We are now hoping to raise the remaining $60,000 to help cover these expenses.

If you would like to help, any contribution would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support.