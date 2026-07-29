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Help Alisaba Overcome Severe Pain

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJathan Cribb

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jathan Cribb

Help Alisaba Overcome Severe Pain

Standing Together for Alishaba


Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters, We are reaching out to ask for your prayers, love, and financial support for a dear friend, Alishaba, who is currently facing a painful and urgent medical condition in Punjab, Pakistan. She is a Minister that devotes her time helping children and teaching them the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I'm not at liberty to give her last name do to the increase of Christian persecution happening is other regions in Pakistan.


Situation

For some time now, Alishaba has been suffering from debilitating abdominal pain and severe pelvic discomfort. After undergoing ultrasonography and medical evaluation, doctors identified multiple uterine fibroids that have caused significant inflammation and pressure. The pain has reached a point where daily activities are a struggle, and her medical team has advised that surgery is necessary as soon as possible to alleviate the pain and prevent further complications.


Financial Need Breakdown

Medical care and surgical procedures in Pakistan must often be paid out-of-pocket prior to treatment. While surgery costs in Pakistan are lower than in many Western nations, the total expense remains a heavy financial burden for her family. We have set a primary goal of $500 USD to fully cover the surgical procedure, hospital stay, pre-operative testing, post-operative medications, and recovery care.


Expense Category Estimated Cost (PKR) Estimated Cost (USD)


Surgical Procedure & Hospital Stay

~95,000 PKR ~$340 USD


Pre-op Diagnostics & Blood Work

~15,000 PKR ~$55 USD


Post-Op Care, Medications & Recovery Support

~28,000 PKR ~$105 USD


Total Goal

~138,000 PKR ~$500 USD


How You Can Help

Any support you can provide will make a direct and immediate impact on getting Alishaba the relief and care she needs:


  1. Donate: No amount is too small. Every dollar contributed goes directly toward her surgical care and recovery.
  2. Share: Please share this campaign link on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or via email with your community.
  3. Pray: Please keep Alishaba in your prayers for a successful procedure, skilled medical hands, and a speedy, peaceful recovery.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. We will keep everyone updated on her surgery schedule and progress right here on this page.


With sincere gratitude,

Jathan Cribb

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