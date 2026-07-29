Help Alfred walk again after leg accident





Hi, my name is Alfred Mwansa Chambanenge from Chipata, Eastern Province, Zambia.





On 4 April 2026 I broke my right tibia and fibula in an accident. I had emergency surgery at Chipata Central Hospital.





I’m home now but I can’t walk or work. The hospital crutches cause me pain. My family depends on me, but I have no income while I recover.





I’m raising R5000 for my full recovery:

1. Auxiliary crutches R650 - to move safely without pain

2. Medicine R1300 - painkillers + antibiotics for 8 weeks

3. Hospital transport R1200 - bus fare for 4-5 check-up trips to Chipata Central Hospital

4. Food & family support R1400 - my family needs meals while I can’t work

5. Clinic costs R450 - X-rays, wound dressing, follow-up





GiveSendGo sends funds to my MTN Mobile Money +260 964432292. I will post photos of receipts, crutches, and clinic visits so you see exactly how your help is used.





For questions or updates you can reach me directly:

WhatsApp: +260 964432292

Airtel for calls: +260 977899249





Every Rand brings me closer to walking again. Thank you for your support.





Alfred Mwansa C

Chipata, Eastern Province, Zambia