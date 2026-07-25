Help Alexis Recover and Walk Pain-Free Again

Hello everyone,

My name is Alexis, and today I am reaching out to ask for your support during a very difficult time for my family and me.

Many years ago, I suffered a knee injury that, due to various circumstances, I was unable to treat at the time. I tried to push through and live with it, but recently the pain became absolutely unbearable. Working in the customer service industry, my job requires me to spend long hours on my feet and in constant motion, so this issue quickly began to affect my livelihood and my daily life.

After several medical check-ups, the diagnosis was clear: I had a torn meniscus and severe muscle degradation. Surgery was no longer an option I could put off, but a medical necessity to prevent permanent damage and regain my mobility.

Fortunately, the surgery has already taken place, and I am beginning my recovery process. However, the medical and hospital costs far exceeded the budget we had. Despite all our efforts and savings, my wife and I have been left with a medical debt that we currently cannot cover, especially now that I must rest and take time for rehabilitation before I can return to work.

The money raised in this campaign will go entirely toward:

Covering the remaining balance of the knee surgery.

Paying for follow-up medical appointments and physical therapy expenses.

Any donation, no matter how small, will greatly help alleviate this financial burden so I can focus on healing and getting back to 100% for my son, my family, and my work. If you are unable to donate at this time, simply sharing this campaign with your friends and acquaintances is a huge help to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for your well wishes.

With gratitude,

Alexis



