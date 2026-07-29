Help Alexandria Fight Cancer

My name is Alexandria (Lindsay) Velez, and for the second time in my life, I am facing one of the hardest battles imaginable — colon cancer.





Many people know me as an advocate, consultant, community leader, criminal justice leader, and someone who has dedicated my life to fighting for others through criminal justice reform, advocacy, and helping vulnerable people find their voice. I have spent years standing beside individuals and families during some of the darkest moments of their lives through my work with Criminal & Correctional Reform Consultants (CCRC), community advocacy initiatives, and public service. I never imagined I would one day need to ask my own community for help.





This diagnosis has changed everything.

As I prepare to undergo treatment again, I am facing overwhelming medical expenses, loss of income, travel costs, medications, recovery needs, and the emotional toll that comes with fighting cancer for a second time. Anyone who has faced cancer knows it impacts every part of your life — physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially.





Despite everything, I am determined to keep fighting.





I am a leader, an advocate, and someone who still believes deeply in serving others even while facing my own health crisis. My goal is not only to survive this battle, but to continue the work I love and continue being present for the people who depend on me.





Your support — whether through donations, sharing this fundraiser, prayers, or words of encouragement — truly means more than I can express. Every contribution helps relieve the burden of medical costs and allows me to focus on treatment, healing, and spending precious time with my loved ones.





Cancer may be part of my story, but it will not define the end of it.





Thank you for standing beside me during this fight.





With gratitude,





Alexandria



