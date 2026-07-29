Help Alexander Nenger to get back to his feet, he has been diagnosed of prostate cancer

My name is Alexander Nenger, I have been diagnose of many sicknesses and as a result of that I'm currently bed reading, I can't stand, can't walk, some of the my diagnosis are; prostate cancer ( level 4) , thumbprinting, fracture of the femoral neck, pancoast turmoil and my hospital bill is up to $30000 for doctors to carryout the required operation, I hereby solicit for your kind support. I will send a copy of his medical bill and other relevant x-ray