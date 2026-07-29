Help Alexander Get Home Before Its Too Late

We are asking for help for our dear friend, Alexander, who is going through something no one is ever truly prepared for.

About 5 years ago, his mom bravely fought cancer and she won. She showed incredible strength, and their family held onto hope that the worst was behind them. But now, heartbreakingly, the cancer has returned. This time, it has spread throughout her body, and doctors have shared the devastating news that she doesn't have much time left.

She is currently on supportive care, focusing on comfort rather than aggressive treatment. Doctors have explained that there is no guarantee that chemotherapy or radiation would help at this stage. Right now, it's about making her as comfortable as possible and cherishing the time she has left.

In the middle of all of this, Alexander is stranded far from home and unable to afford the urgent travel needed to get back to her. Time is incredibly limited and all he wants is to be by her side to hold her hand, to talk with her, and to say goodbye in person.

We are asking, from the bottom of our hearts, for your help to get Alexander home as soon as possible. Donations will go towards immediate travel expenses so he can be there during these final moments.

Any funds raised beyond travel cost will go directly towards his mom's funeral and end of life expenses, helping ease the financial burden during this incredibly painful time.

If you've ever wished for just one more moment with someone you love, you understand how important this is. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser every bit of support brings him closer to home and closer to his mom where it really matters.

Thank you for your compassion, kindness, and support.