GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Alexander Get Home Before Its Too Late

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexis Swangle

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Wase

Help Alexander Get Home Before Its Too Late

We are asking for help for our dear friend, Alexander, who is going through something no one is ever truly prepared for.

About 5 years ago, his mom bravely fought cancer and she won. She showed incredible strength, and their family held onto hope that the worst was behind them. But now, heartbreakingly, the cancer has returned. This time, it has spread throughout her body, and doctors have shared the devastating news that she doesn't have much time left.

She is currently on supportive care, focusing on comfort rather than aggressive treatment. Doctors have explained that there is no guarantee that chemotherapy or radiation would help at this stage. Right now, it's about making her as comfortable as possible and cherishing the time she has left.

In the middle of all of this, Alexander is stranded far from home and unable to afford the urgent travel needed to get back to her. Time is incredibly limited and all he wants is to be by her side to hold her hand, to talk with her, and to say goodbye in person.

We are asking, from the bottom of our hearts, for your help to get Alexander home as soon as possible. Donations will go towards immediate travel expenses so he can be there during these final moments.

Any funds raised beyond travel cost will go directly towards his mom's funeral and end of life expenses, helping ease the financial burden during this incredibly painful time.

If you've ever wished for just one more moment with someone you love, you understand how important this is. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser every bit of support brings him closer to home and closer to his mom where it really matters.

Thank you for your compassion, kindness, and support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve