Help Alexander get an E Bike

Alexander is a straight-A student with a 4.0 GPA. He works hard at school and is always striving to reach new goals. This summer, he wants to get a job and attend free conditioning sessions at the gym with his friends, but transportation is a challenge for us. With everyone in our home working full-time, Alexander doesn’t have a way to get to work or the gym on his own.





Having an e-bike would give Alexander the freedom and ability to maintain the goals he’s setting for himself. It would allow him to commute safely to the gym for conditioning, pursue a summer job, and stay connected with his friends. Right now, he thinks he won’t be able to do anything, so I hope to surprise him with this opportunity and show him that his hard work and dedication are supported.





We recently moved here, and seeing the community of students who commute via e-bike has given us encouragement that Alexander would be able to still keep his goals. Any support would mean so much to our family and help Alexander stay active and independent this summer. Thank you for considering a donation to help Alexander reach his goals!