Help Alexander be an engineer.

Hello all, my name is Alexander and I'm an aspiring engineer and a recovering addict. I've done well to change my life for the better, yesterday was 3 years free from fentanyl !!! My progress as recently been impeded by lack of funds, and inability to secure permanent housing. After getting sober I got a job, did well enough at that job to become a manager, and yet I just wasnt making enough money to support renting a place on my own. I've been attending engineering classes online but without a degree landing a proper paying job has been difficult. I now have my own 3D printer and I'm hoping to supplement my income with it.

Without sugar coating I'm asking for money to help me get by while I figure out the next step without loosing the progress ive made already.