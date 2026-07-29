Help Alex CoLead DR Mission Trip

Hey dear friends and family!





Many of you know that last year, I had the opportunity to go on my first mission trip with Genesis Church, supporting GO Ministries in the Dominican Republic. Seeing how God is moving through the global Church, building relationships with local leaders, using my español (Yay!), and witnessing lives being impacted in Jesus’ name was a transformational experience for me.





Because of that experience, I’m especially grateful to share that this year I’ve been asked to return in a new role as a co-leader/apprentice for the trip. I’ll be actively learning how to help lead future teams, support our group well, and continue strengthening this partnership in the years ahead. It is such an exciting and meaningful next step, and I’m excited for all that God will do through it! :)





Last year, many of you generously gave so that I could go, and I’m still so thankful. Your support made it possible for me to say yes to an experience that shaped me, expanded my heart for God’s people around the world, and further formed my own spiritual leadership which I carry with me in my role today!





I’m trusting God again this year and hoping to raise the funds needed for this trip. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me financially? Every gift, big or small, helps make this possible and is an investment not only in me, but in the work God is doing through the local church in the DR.





If you’re unable to give financially, I would most certainly appreciate your prayers! Pray for our team, for the communities we’ll serve, and for God to move in powerful ways.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being people who encourage, support, and invest in what God is doing. I’m so grateful!