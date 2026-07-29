Help Aldarah Heal and Come Home

Our dear friend Aldarah Kumura is currently in the hospital facing a serious medical challenge. An unexpected stroke on May 3rd, has turned into a long and difficult journey toward recovery.

Aldarah is the Area Representative for Hawaii’s Classical Conversations and she is known by families all over the islands. She is a wonderful wife and homeschool mother of two precious children. She has been an enormous help with Waialua Little League, serving as a right hand to many coaches and parents. She has been a faithful steward serving her family and recently deceased grandfather. She always thinks of others, giving her time and energy to families in need— offering a helping hand, a listening ear, and faith filled prayers. Now, it’s our turn to be there for them.

The medical bills, treatments, and recovery costs are adding up quickly for their family. Your generosity will go directly toward:

Hospital bills and ongoing treatments Support for daily living expenses as Kalani takes time off from work to be at the hospital Childcare needs Gas, parking and meals, to and from North Shore and town daily

Every donation, prayer, and share makes a difference. If you can’t give financially, please consider sharing this page and keeping Aldarah in your prayers.

Let’s rally together to pray and help Aldarah and her family.

Thank you for your generosity and support.



