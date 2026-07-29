Help Alana and Her Daughter save their belongings





I am currently homeless with my three-year-old daughter, and we are facing a very difficult situation. Last month, I was late paying for our storage unit, and now the payment is due again. If I can't come up with the funds soon, we risk losing all of our belongings—everything my daughter and I own. This includes clothes, toys, and important items that mean so much to us.









The money raised will go directly toward paying our storage unit so we can keep our things safe. It will also help us as we search for stable housing and try to get back on our feet. Every dollar makes a difference, and your support will help us hold onto what little we have while we work toward a better future.





Anything will help for me in this tough time. I truly appreciate anyone that helps me. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us, and sharing our story or donating will make a real impact. Thank you for reading and for considering helping us.