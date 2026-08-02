Help Akyrah raise money for AAU Athletics 🏐

Hello Facebook Family and Friends!

Our granddaughter was chosen to play for an Elite Volleyball 15U team after a coach that scouted her this last year invited her to try out. This is a huge honor for her to not only make the team, but to be able to play a grade up against some of the most Elite teams in Texas and the Nation. She is so excited to be chosen for this opportunity, however, we needed to start a fundraising campaign to help cover the monthly costs. She’s a straight A student going into 9th grade this year and will also play sports for the school. As her grandmother—raising 2 teenagers , I am asking you to donate what you can to help us cover these costs. We know Akyrah will succeed beyond our dreams for her because she is highly motivated and dedicated.

Thank you all for your kind prayers, support, and encouragement you all display toward our family as we navigate getting our grandchildren across that finish line!