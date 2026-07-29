Help Aida Continue Her Recovery Journey

Dear friends and compassionate supporters,

We are raising funds for our dear friend Aida, who is currently fighting the most difficult battle of her life.

Aida has always been an active, determined, and hardworking person. Her passion was horse riding and dressage, a sport to which she dedicated countless hours, effort, and commitment. She was building her future and pursuing her dreams when her life suddenly changed.

Following a severe bacterial infection, Aida developed serious health complications that affected her immune system and overall well-being. What started as an illness became a long and exhausting journey through hospitals, specialist clinics, treatments, and rehabilitation.

For nearly a year, Aida was confined to bed. Simple daily activities became impossible. The independent and energetic life she once knew was replaced by pain, uncertainty, and the challenge of simply getting through each day.

Determined to find answers and regain her health, Aida sought treatment from specialists in Austria and Germany. Over the past two years, she has spent more than €50,000 on medical examinations, consultations, treatments, rehabilitation, medications, travel, and accommodation.

Despite these enormous challenges, there is hope.

After months of treatment and rehabilitation, Aida has finally begun to show signs of improvement. Progress has been slow, but it is real. For the first time in a long time, there is a genuine possibility that she can regain her independence and rebuild her life.

Unfortunately, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

Aida currently requires specialist examinations every 14 days, costing approximately €200 per visit, not including travel costs, accommodation, medications, and other necessary expenses. Later this summer, she is scheduled to undergo further treatment in Germany, including specialized therapy costing approximately €150 per session. The treatment requires a week-long stay abroad, together with accommodation, transportation, and daily rehabilitation costs.

At present, the greatest obstacle is no longer Aida's determination to recover—it is the cost of continuing the treatment that is helping her improve.

We are therefore asking for your support to help cover:

• Specialist medical consultations

• Rehabilitation programs and therapies

• Medications and recovery-related treatments

• Travel and accommodation expenses for treatment abroad

• Ongoing medical and recovery costs

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will directly support Aida's recovery and help ensure that her treatment can continue without interruption.





Aida has shown remarkable strength, courage, and perseverance throughout this journey. Together, we can help ease the financial burden she carries and give her the opportunity to focus on what matters most: Healing, Recovery, and Rebuilding Her Future.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.



