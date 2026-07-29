GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Aida Continue Her Recovery Journey

Goal€35,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byTratar Rok

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tratar Rok

Help Aida Continue Her Recovery Journey

Dear friends and compassionate supporters,

We are raising funds for our dear friend Aida, who is currently fighting the most difficult battle of her life.

Aida has always been an active, determined, and hardworking person. Her passion was horse riding and dressage, a sport to which she dedicated countless hours, effort, and commitment. She was building her future and pursuing her dreams when her life suddenly changed.

Following a severe bacterial infection, Aida developed serious health complications that affected her immune system and overall well-being. What started as an illness became a long and exhausting journey through hospitals, specialist clinics, treatments, and rehabilitation.

For nearly a year, Aida was confined to bed. Simple daily activities became impossible. The independent and energetic life she once knew was replaced by pain, uncertainty, and the challenge of simply getting through each day.

Determined to find answers and regain her health, Aida sought treatment from specialists in Austria and Germany. Over the past two years, she has spent more than €50,000 on medical examinations, consultations, treatments, rehabilitation, medications, travel, and accommodation.

Despite these enormous challenges, there is hope.

After months of treatment and rehabilitation, Aida has finally begun to show signs of improvement. Progress has been slow, but it is real. For the first time in a long time, there is a genuine possibility that she can regain her independence and rebuild her life.

Unfortunately, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

Aida currently requires specialist examinations every 14 days, costing approximately €200 per visit, not including travel costs, accommodation, medications, and other necessary expenses. Later this summer, she is scheduled to undergo further treatment in Germany, including specialized therapy costing approximately €150 per session. The treatment requires a week-long stay abroad, together with accommodation, transportation, and daily rehabilitation costs.

At present, the greatest obstacle is no longer Aida's determination to recover—it is the cost of continuing the treatment that is helping her improve.

We are therefore asking for your support to help cover:

• Specialist medical consultations

• Rehabilitation programs and therapies

• Medications and recovery-related treatments

• Travel and accommodation expenses for treatment abroad

• Ongoing medical and recovery costs

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will directly support Aida's recovery and help ensure that her treatment can continue without interruption.


Aida has shown remarkable strength, courage, and perseverance throughout this journey. Together, we can help ease the financial burden she carries and give her the opportunity to focus on what matters most: Healing, Recovery, and Rebuilding Her Future.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve