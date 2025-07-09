Help Ahmed Through Financial Hardship

Hello, my name is Ahmed. I am currently facing severe financial hardship and am struggling to cover my basic living expenses. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me pay for food, housing, and other essential daily needs. Your kindness and generosity would make a real difference during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and compassion.