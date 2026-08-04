Help After Severe Accident and Recovery

On October 3rd, 2021, I was run over by a Ford F-250. The accident destroyed my pelvic and pubic bone, fractured both hips, broke 7 ribs on my right side, broke my left wrist in 6 places, and caused a total of 37 fractures and breaks. I was in a medically induced coma for two weeks.





It took almost a year to walk again, but I don't walk normally anymore. I'm now 63.7% disabled and still not allowed to return to work. When I do return, I won't be able to do what I love.





To make things harder, my vehicle was struck while parked. I can't get to my doctors' appointments. I had to move in with my mother. After losing everything, I wanted to give up. But she saved me.





I'm raising money to help cover medical costs and transportation so I can continue my care and recovery. Your support means so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.