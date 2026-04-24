Help After My Dads Stroke (Rehab&Therapy)

My Dad, William Ward, had a stroke on Easter Sunday and we’ve been fighting to get him proper therapy and medical care ever since. My Dad unfortunately has United Healthcare and they’ve done everything they can to sabotage his recovery. He went to a neuro facility after his stroke and began improving until his stay was cut short and he was sent to a skilled facility that ultimately neglected him and caused him to decline. He was suddenly discharged after the facility lied to United Healthcare saying he could walk, and he was sent home with a severe UTI and was ultimately put in danger as we are not equipped to take care of him in his current state. He ended up back at the ER due to the UTI last Saturday after we called EMS, and they recommended him go to another skilled facility because it was too dangerous for him to come home.





Now we’ve received word that Medicare won’t cover his copays and he will be discharged and sent home if we cannot pay for his stay





We just need him to be able to stay until the 1st of July and then he can be transferred to Encompass for specialized care, which Medicare will cover 100% (is what we’ve been told)





My Dad deserves a fighting chance, he’s not ready to give up. He’s been through hell and all he wants is to come home. He shows all the signs and potential, if he can just get proper therapy we can bring him home safely.





Please help our family and help my Dad, we’re all we have





Any and all help is appreciated





Thank you so much, God Bless