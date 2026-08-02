Help After House Fire Loss

HELP OUR FAMILY AS WE START OVER

Just when we were finally getting my boyfriend’s mom back on her feet after she lost everything in a house fire in February, tragedy has struck again.





August 10th our home was completely destroyed by fire. My boyfriend, our four children, and I escaped with only the clothes on our backs.





The firefighters did everything they could. Sadly, our daughter’s best fur baby did not make it. We are so thankful they were able to rescue one of our dogs who was trapped on the porch — she is alive and doing okay.





We have lost everything . We are starting from zero and need help with the basics while we figure out where to go next.





Any amount or any item you can give will help our family start over. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ❤️