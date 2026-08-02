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Help after Floods of July 2025 & July 2026

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTim Misty Hutcherson

Help after Floods of July 2025 & July 2026

The last two years have been devastating for our family, and we are reaching out because we simply cannot do this alone anymore.

I am 56 years old and disabled. I live with bipolar disorder, PTSD, diabetes, and I suffered my first heart attack in September 2025. My husband is 67 years old and disabled with Stage 4 COPD. He has survived two heart attacks, a stroke, and is now blind in his right eye.

As difficult as it is to ask for help, we have reached the point where we have no other choice.

My husband worked for 47 years as a commodities exchange executive and had one of the strongest work ethics I've ever known. After a serious car accident in 2017, we both became disabled. The other driver had no insurance, and we nearly lost everything.

Now, after enduring two years of devastating flooding, we have learned that the flood damage to our home is not covered because we did not have flood insurance.

Our home, which was left to me by my mother, is all we have.

The damage continues to get worse:

Our roof leaks.

Water is coming through and inside the walls.

Our flooring is beginning to lift.

Black mold has started appearing in one room, and we fear there is more hidden inside the walls.

Our bathtub is cracked, allowing water to leak into the floor.

Our toilets are leaking.

You can see daylight around some of our doors.

The walls are crumbling, causing our heating and air conditioning to escape and our utility bills to rise. There is water damage around or beneath our kitchen sink.

Our gas stove repeatedly trips the breaker every time we try to cook, making meals take hours longer than they should.

Neither of us is physically able to make these repairs, and we don't have the financial resources to hire contractors. We honestly don't even know where to begin.

We know there are many families who have lost even more than we have, and our hearts are with them. But this is our home, and we're trying everything we can to save it.

We have already registered with Kerr Rebuild, Emergency Management, and filed through iSTAT. We are grateful for those resources, but we are still desperately searching for additional help.

If anyone knows of organizations, churches, volunteer groups, contractors who donate labor, or grant programs that assist disabled homeowners with major home repairs, please let us know.

We also have our beloved fur babies, so leaving our home isn't really an option.

Any advice, referrals, prayers, or assistance would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for sharing it with anyone who may be able to help.

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