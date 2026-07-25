Henry Vandenborre Family Expenses Help

Our family recently lost my dad, and our hearts are broken. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who meant so much to so many people.

As we navigate this difficult time, my mom is facing not only the emotional loss of her husband but also the sudden loss of the Social Security income our family depended on. We are working to arrange for his cremation and there are still many unexpected expenses and household bills that come with losing our loved one.

Several friends have asked how they can help, so we’ve decided to create this fundraiser. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping my mom and me with immediate living expenses, funeral expenses, and other costs during this transition.

If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers, kind words, and sharing this fundraiser mean just as much to our family.

Thank you for surrounding us with so much love, compassion, and support during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. We will never forget your kindness.

-Brittany