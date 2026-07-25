Help after Caryn’s accident

On June 23 2026 Caryn was out jogging as she normally does and was hit by a distracted driver. She sustained numerous physical injuries that are looking to be more long term which is going to require her to be out of work for an extended period of time. This is going to put a large financial strain on our household by loosing half of our income. If you have the ability to donate it would be greatly appreciated but of course we understand if you can’t and appreciate everyone’s prayer and support through this time. This amount is to help us supplement income to pay our bills while she can’t work and to lighten the stress so she can focus on her recovery and remove some of the weight of the financial hardship that will come from this.