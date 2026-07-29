Help after car accident and job loss

Hi, my name is Krisha & my husband’s name is Tyler. We are residents of Hawkins County TN in beautiful southern Appalachia. Last month, Tyler got into a car accident & was also laid off due to not having enough time on the job to receive benefits, PTO and FMLA & such. The only other vehicle we have is currently tore up and I am the only person working between the two of us. I’m a factory worker and unfortunately my paycheck isn’t enough to pay all the bills and run our household. It takes both of us. Tyler wasn’t injured severely in his accident physically but he suffered mentally as he already has anxiety issues and this wreck made those issues a whole lot worse. Even though he is struggling mentally after this wreck, he is still actively seeking employment or a call back to work whichever comes first. Since we do not have my Mazda 3 running, it’s been difficult as it’s limited his job search, struggling to maintain doctor appointments for myself and for Tyler now both, and it’s been a struggle getting to work and back relying on other people as well. We live in a rural area with no public transportation, no sidewalks and not set up for walking at all. When we do have to walk to the closest store which is a couple miles away, it is dangerous due to not being set up for pedestrians or bicycling either one. I am a prideful person and I don’t like admitting I need help or even asking for it. But I’m running out of options here to get my car fixed and find Tyler work quickly or find myself a second job, something. Next month will come up on us pretty quickly and I am afraid I’m going to fall short on my bills also because my paychecks just aren’t enough alone. Any help at this point would be greatly, highly and deeply appreciated and valued. From the bottom of my heart, anything that can be donated I am grateful for. I really don’t like doing this and I’m not very good at this at all but what do you do when time and options are running thin? Again, thank you for taking the time to read my story and thank you for anything you can do.