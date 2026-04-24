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Help after Brain Aneurysm Rupture

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenna Collum

Help after Brain Aneurysm Rupture

My name is Jenna. I am 37 years old, a wife, a mother to four small children and a nurse. I am currently the school at our local public school. On February 6, 2026, I came home from school

with all four of our kids and we found my husband unconscious on the bathroom floor. Even though I was able to rouse him, he was not acting normal

and I called 911. He was life flighted to a hospital an hour and a half away where I was told he had a brain aneurysm rupture. He went into surgery the next day to have the aneurysm coiled and to have stents placed in his brain. This surgery went well. The surgeon told me that as long as Tyler didn’t have another bleed, he should completely recover. Not even 36 hours later, Tyler had a second bleed. This one was so bad that he had to have emergency surgery to remove a portion of his skull to allow his brain to swell without killing him. Over the next month and a half, Tyler had many many complications in the ICU, including three more strokes. Finally he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta where I thought he would recover enough to have a good quality of life. Unfortunately, after two months in rehab, he was still not talking or walking. Still

had a feeding tube and tracheostomy. And at this point, the doctor told us that there was nothing else they could offer and we needed to take him

home. So I did. That was a month ago. I am Tyler’s full time caretaker but I also am trying to raise four children between the ages of four and ten. God has gone before us in every detail

of this ordeal. He has taken care of every need and I know that He will continue to do that. Right now, my biggest fear is losing our home. We had just bought our dream house and closed on it eight days before all of this happened. I am hopeful that God will bring the right people into our lives to help

us pay off the house so I don’t have to worry about the mortgage on my school nurse salary. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

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