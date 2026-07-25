Help after a car accident

Hello everyone,





I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult times of my life. On May 1, I was involved in a serious single vehicle accident that left me with multiple fractures in my neck and upper spine, including injuries to my C2, C4, C5, C7, and T5 vertebrae, along with fractures to both of my first ribs.





Since the accident, I have been under medical care and facing a long recovery process. My doctors have placed significant restrictions on my activity while I heal. I’m currently wearing a cervical collar and have strict lifting limitations. Because of these injuries, I have been unable to work and earn the income I normally rely on to support myself.





My anticipated return-to-work date is July 10, provided my recovery continues as expected. Until then, I am facing several weeks without my normal income while still trying to keep up with everyday expenses.





The bills have not stopped during my recovery. Rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, medical expenses, and other essential costs continue to add up. The financial strain has become overwhelming at a time when my focus needs to be on healing and following my doctors’ recommendations.





I am asking for help to cover rent and basic living expenses during this temporary period of recovery. Any donation, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help me stay current on my obligations while I work toward getting back on my feet. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I am grateful for every prayer, donation, share, and word of encouragement. Your support means more than I can express as I navigate this difficult chapter and work toward returning to normal life.





With sincere gratitude,





Asa



