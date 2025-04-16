Help An Afghan Ally Flee Danger and Reach Safety

🙏 Help Nasir Reach Safety



Nasir served as an Afghan Air Force officer, helping U.S., British, and Australian forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban and ISIS fighters while protecting civilians.



When Kabul fell, the Taliban found his name on official strike orders. Since then, Nasir, his wife Anita, and their 12-year-old son Qasim have been in hiding, constantly moving to avoid capture.



Now he has a chance to apply for a humanitarian visa to Australia — but to do so, he must first escape to Pakistan. The estimated cost: **$10,000–15,000** for travel, temporary housing, and basic needs.



I’ve come to know Nasir well over the past year and regard him as a very good friend. He’s humble, brave, and devoted to his family.



If you’re able to give — even a small amount — or share this with others, it would mean the world.

And if you can pray for his safety, thank you.



“Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter.” — Proverbs 24:11



🙏 Thank you for your compassion.